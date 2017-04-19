WTSP
Police investigate after man found dead on Miami highway

AP , WTSP 6:41 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities are asking for the public's help after a 40-year-old man was found dead inside his car on a Miami expressway.
 
Miami-Dade police said in a news release that Keith Rolle was found covered in blood inside his vehicle on the Dolphin Expressway after a minor single-car crash around midnight on April 7.
 
He was taken to a trauma center where he was declared dead.
 
The medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and found he died from a gunshot wound.
 
Now police want to talk to anyone who was traveling on the eastbound lanes of the expressway that night to see if they noticed any suspicious activity.
 

