Police investigating homicide after body found in Tampa alley

TAMPA -- Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 25-year-old man whose body was discovered in a Seminole Heights alley on Thursday afternoon.
The victim, Dontae Lampkins, was discovered dead of apparent upper body trauma. His body was located in an alley between E Comanche Avenue and E Mohawk Avenue and N 9th Street and N 11th Street.
Tampa Police said that the homicide was not a random incident, but do not have an exact timeframe of when Lampkins was killed.
If you have any information about this homicide, call TPD at 813-231-6130.
