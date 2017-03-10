Police: Largo man peeped on girl in shower

Largo police said a man was caught peeping at a minor at an apartment complex, and an officer was injured arresting him.

According to an arrest affidavit, police received multiple calls from Melrose on the Bay apartments, 5170 Foxbridge Circle N., about a man peering though windows and peep holes in front doors. All the witnesses described the prowler as a heavyset white man with a beard, wearing an orange shirt.

One witness, a minor, told her mother she saw two hands and an orange shirt through the bathroom window as she was taking a shower.

Officers located Michael Robert McLean, 34, who has not permanent address, inside the complex. He matched the description of the prowler.

When he saw the officers, however, he fled on a bicycle. When police ordered him to stop, he sped up, police said.

Officers chased him down on foot, and another officer got out of his cruiser to pursue him. McLean fell, and the officer from the cruiser reached him first. McLean resisted by putting his hands under him, police said, and the officer fractured his thumb during the arrest.

McLean was charged with four counts of resisting an officer without violence, and loitering or prowling. Bail was set at $850.

