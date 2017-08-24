Police: Largo man used social media to solicit underage girls, asks to 'rape' them

(Photo: Largo PD)

LARGO, Fla. -- The Largo Police Department started to do a thorough investigation into a 24-year-old man after he made multiple attempts of soliciting underage girls on social media.

According to the Largo Police Department, suspect Michael Douglas Ludwig solicited his desire to engage in a "rape fantasy with young schoolgirls" by posting on social media

Detective Lance Moore posed as a 14-year-old girl online and responded to one of his posts and the two started to talk back and forth.

Ludwig started to become more aggressive with his responses, making statements like "You're going to sneak out later tonight do you hear me little b****" and "You should listen to me b****.... I'm going to rape you."

He also started sending nude photos of himself to Moore, who was posing as the young girl.

The two arranged to meet Wednesday with Ludwig's intent to have sex with the minor. He was arrested at the scene without further incidents.

He was arrested and charged with four counts of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child, one count of traveling to meet a minor, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and one count of sending harmful material to a minor.

He was found with narcotics in his vehicle, so he faces one count of possession of a controlled substance.

