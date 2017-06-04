Police: Local Uber driver arrested for stealing teen's jewelry from his neck

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Clearwater man who drives for Uber has been arrested after being accused of Strong Arm Robbery early Sunday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 2:25 a.m. at a Palm Harbor house.

A 17-year-old and his friend had been dropped off by their Uber driver to the house when the driver became irritated and claimed that their fare had been canceled. The app labeled the driver as "Alexander."

The teen and his friend got into an argument with the driver and the driver snatched the golden necklace from the teen's neck and drove off.

The teen claims the necklace has a value of several thousand dollars.

The Uber driver was identified as 28-year-old Alexander Troy.

The PCSO were able to locate the Uber driver at his home in Clearwater. Deputies discovered the teen's necklace in clear view in the center console of the driver's vehicle.

Troy was arrested and charged with one count of Strong Arm Robbery.

Deputies also discovered that the Uber fare had been paid for.

