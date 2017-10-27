Police look for suspects after 90-year-old veteran assaulted in Publix parking lot

WINTER HAVEN -- Police are asking for the public's help for anyone who has recorded evidence of a 90-year-old man being attacked in a Publix parking lot.

The Winter Haven Police Department says on October 25, just before 5 p.m., the 90-year-old Air Force veteran was backing out of parking space at Publix at the same time a black four-door, possibly a Kia, was driving down the same aisle in the wrong direction. According to the victim, he looked behind and the aisle appeared clear and he backed out. But the black car came down the wrong direction and the two vehicles hit.

There was only minor damage to the cars, but the occupants of the other vehicle got out and two people started yelling and cursing at the elderly man. Multiple people were walking by and it is believed someone recorded the situation as it escalated.

At one point, one of the occupants from the other vehicle hit the man causing him to land on his face on the pavement and then striking his head. The man lost consciousness for some time.

Btoh suspects started to get back into their vehicle before a witness attempted to keep the vehicle from leaving. The witness was dragged a short video, as seen in the surveillance video. The vehicle continued to leave the parking lot and the witness did not have any injuries.

The 90-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he suffers from a severe cut on his head and large face cuts. His status has improved and he is expected to survive.

If anyone knows anything about the incident or has evidence on their phone, please contact Winter Haven Police at 863-401-2256.

