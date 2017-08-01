Man accused of killing South Carolina cab driver could be in Tampa area

Marion Javon Campbell, 23, is wanted for his alleged involvement the June 26 shooting death of a taxi driver in Conway, S.C. (Photo: Horry County Police Department, Facebook)

TAMPA, FLA. - Police believe a suspected killer from South Carolina might be held up somewhere in the Tampa Bay area.

Marion Javon Campbell, 23, is wanted for his alleged involvement the June 26 shooting death of a taxi driver in Conway, S.C. The Myrtle Beach Online reports police believe Campbell shot and killed 66-year-old Dennis Mantel.

The Horry County Police Department published a wanted poster that reads, in part: "We believe Campbell is hiding in the Tampa, Florida area. PLEASE spread the word and help us catch this Horry County crook!"

Campbell is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is a black male with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 843-915-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com,visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV