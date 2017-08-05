Police: Man admits to cyberstalking local 73-year-old real estate agent

(Photo: PCSO)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested in a case of felony cyberstalking this weekend, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The Pinellas County Investigative Operations and Pawn Unit started the investigation on June 17 after a 73-year-old woman alerted deputies.

The woman is a local real estate agent and she says that when she responded to a text message from an unknown number, she received multiple explicit and sexual text messages and pictures.

After a thorough investigation, detectives were able to trace the text messages back to 48-year-old Reginald Bernard Nelson.

Nelson has also been linked to around 21 reported cases of cyberstalking between Pinellas County, Gulfport, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. All cases involved victims in the real estate business who have received similar messages.

Nelson was tracked down by detectives and arrested Friday around 9 a.m.

During his questioning, he admitted to locating female real estate agents in local advertisement papers and sending them explicit photos and text messages.

He was arrested for felony cyberstalking. Further charges are currently pending and he has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail without further incidents.

© 2017 WTSP-TV