Police: Man breaks into Treasure Island apartment, steals hamburger

Before you make yourself at home, you'd better check to make sure it's OK with the home's resident.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joshua T. Barnes, 28, of Treasure Island, entered an apartment in the 8500 block of Gulf Boulevard about 3:07 a.m. through a window after removing a screen.

He then took a hamburger and fries worth $10 out of the refrigerator, then took off his shoes, sat on a couch and chowed down.

That's where the awakened apartment resident found him. She called police.

While he was being by police, officers found a pill identified as methylin, a prescription drug.

Barnes has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance and petit theft. He was released after posting $12,250 bail.

(© 2017 WTSP)