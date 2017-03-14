Police: Man choked, bit pregnant ex-girlfriend

Eric Atmore in wanted in connection with an assault on his pregnant former girlfriend. Winter Haven police photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Police are looking for a 23-year-old man who allegedly choked, beat and bit his pregnant former girlfriend.

About 9 p.m. March 8, Eric Atmore of Winter Haven got into an argument with his 18-year-old former girlfriend, who is six months pregnant with his child, as they sat in her vehicle, according to Winter Haven police. She tried to leave but he took her keys.

He then started striking her in the face, choking her and bit her on the neck. Atmore got out of the vehicle she was able to drive away.

Police warn that Atmore has a violent criminal history that involves battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, in addition to domestic battery and drug charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Atmore is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

