Man dies in overnight St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide near Crabb Paradise early Wednesday.

A man in his 40s died in the shooting outside the business around 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, according to St. Petersburg police.

St. Petersburg police spokesperson Patrice Hubbard said there was celebratory gunfire and fireworks going off at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown if the shooting is related to a Tuesday night homicide in Gulfport.

18av S is closed to traffic 30-31st due to a shooting investigation at outside Crabb Paradise pool hall — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 5, 2017

