Police: Man injured Busch Gardens flamingo with rock

Flamingoes roamed the Jambo Junction exhibit at Busch Gardens where visitors could hand feed then birds. Tampa Bay Times photo

A man injured a flamingo at Busch Gardens with a rock, Tampa police said.

About 5:49 p.m. Friday, police were called to the theme park's flamingo display after a report of a man throwing a rock at one of the birds. The bird was struck and seriously injured, police said.

Witnesses identified the rock thrower as Julian Antonio Marquez, 19. He was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

According to a Busch Gardens spokeswoman, the flamingo is showing no signs of injury of distress and has returned to the park's flock.

In August, Joseph Corrao, 45, allegedly killed one of the park's flamingos. In March, he was ordered to undergo competency training before his trial can continue.

