Police: Man shot and killed at Gulfport home

GULFPORT, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Gulfport Police Department are investigating a Tuesday night homicide.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times at a home on the 2600 block of Miriam Street South, according to Gulfport police.

Authorities took the victim to the Bayfront Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Law enforcement has not released the man’s name.

The Gulfport Police Department is still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727)582-6177. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $3,000 reward by contacting 1(800)873-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

