Police: Man tried to call victim 63 times despite order

A domestic violence suspect who was ordered to not contact his victim is facing dozens more charges after he repeatedly tried to call her, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Jesse David Cairo, 21, of Clearwater, was arrested Feb. 7 on a count of domestic violence against his girlfriend. Bail was set at $2,500, which was posted, and he was released, but warned to refrain from contacting the victim, the affidavit said.

According to affidavits, David was warned by the victim, his mother and a prospective attorney not to call her, but instead over the next three days he tried to call her 63 times.

During one such warning and confronted with the time he had spent on the phone -- nearly 11 hours -- he responded, "Who gives a f***?" according to the affidavit.

He was arrested Saturday. Bail for each of the 63 counts was $150, making a total of $9,300. He remains in jail.

Largo police have asked that his phone privileges be revoked.

(© 2017 WTSP)