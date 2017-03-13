Police: Man wanted for biting, choking pregnant ex-girlfriend

WINTER HAVEN-- Police say an arrest has been issued for a 23-year-old man after he choked his pregnant ex-girlfriend, beat her in the face and then bit her on the neck.

On March 8th, around 9 p.m., Atmore's 18-year-old pregnant ex girlfriend got into an argument with them while they sat in her vehicle. The 6-month pregnant woman tried to get away but Atmore took the keys and started hitting her in the face, choked her and bit her.

Atmore eventually left the vehicle and she was able to drive away.

Police say the woman is expecting his child.

Police have not been able to locate Atmore. He has a violent criminal history that involves two separate incidents of battery on law enforcement, resisting arrest with violence in 2015 and 2016, as well as domestic battery and drug charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eric Atmore is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

