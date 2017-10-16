Police: Mom brings teenage daughter to buy drugs, boy left injured in road after botched drug deal

Stephanie Stinson is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A 33-year-old mother brought her teenage daughter with her to buy drugs and wound up leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, Winter Haven police said.

Stephanie Stinson told her 15-year-old daughter she wanted to buy marijuana. Stinson asked her daughter to set up the transaction, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

A 15-year-old boy suffered facial fractures and broken bones. First responders airlifted the boy to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 1:37 a.m. Sunday.

The daughter had scheduled to meet up with the boy at a laundromat early Sunday morning near the intersection of 6th Street Northwest and Avenue H Northwest.

Stinson paid $20 for a bag of marijuana and expected change in return. Stinson then attempted to block the vehicle from leaving when she didn’t get her change. Stinson rammed her blue Dodge Avenger into the vehicle, where the boy was getting inside on the passenger side, according to Winter Haven police.

The impact launched the boy over the hood of the vehicle where he landed on the roadway.

Stinson’s daughter then called 911. However, neither Stinson or her daughter stayed at the scene.

Police said a piece of Stinson’s Avenger was lodged into the silver Chevrolet she struck. Police determined the ownership by the VIN number marked on the vehicle part.

Stinson’s estranged husband called police around 7:06 a.m. Sunday to report his vehicle with damage. Stephanie Stinson sent him a text message stating she had struck a vehicle and a person.

