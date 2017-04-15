Police: Parents left kids alone in motel while they went to bar

Two parents are facing neglect charges after their 3-year-old son went wandering as they went to a bar Friday, Venice police said.

A Good Samaritan called police about 10:21 p.m. to say the boy was wandering near the 300 block of the U.S. 41 Bypass. The boy was wearing only a diaper. He was unharmed.

Officers began searching the area, eventually finding an open room door at a nearby Motel 6, where they discovered three additional children ranging in age from 1 to 14 years old sleeping in a motel room with no adults present.

The Department of Children and Families responded and took custody of the children.

The parents, Ryan John Wayman, 38, and Trieste Mason Wayman, 36, who were living at the motel, returned to the motel and were interviewed by detectives.

They said working at the time of the incident, but the investigation revealed they were actually at a local bar.

The Waymans were arrested and each charged with four counts of child neglect.

