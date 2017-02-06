Police: Person of interest in custody in triple killing

gun graphic (Photo: WTSP)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they have a 'person of interest' in custody following the fatal shooting of three people in Jupiter.



The shooting happened late Sunday in a neighborhood in northern Palm Beach County. On Monday morning, police evacuated a number of homes along the street after finding a suspicious package. Nearby Jupiter Christian School was also closed to minimize traffic during the investigation.



The person of interest was taken into custody in nearby Palm Beach Gardens on Monday morning.



Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow tells local news outlets the shooting doesn't appear to be a "random act of violence." Officers responded to the home after getting a call about shots being fired.



The identities of the victims or the 'person of interest' haven't been released.

