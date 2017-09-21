Police: Sarasota couple left baby at home to steal from dollar store

(Photo: Sarasota Co. Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A couple in Sarasota was arrested for theft and drug possession Sunday night around 8:30 p.m.

The couple had been seen reportedly stealing merchandise and taking off in the suspected vehicle an employee was able to describe to police.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office pulled over the car believed to be involved in the theft of a Family Dollar located at 2128 N. Washington Blvd. Pill bottles were seen in the plain view of the deputies and a search was performed.

Deputies discovered the stolen merchandise from the Family Dollar, including deodorant, designer nails, and nail glue which were valued at $10.17.

28-year-old Brandi Sparrow and 37-year-old Jarrod Sargent were taken into custody after the search.

It was later discovered the couple's one-year-old baby had been left at home during the theft. The back door was open, the gas stove had been left on, and candles were burning when deputies arrived at the residence.

Both Sparrow and Sargent have been arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of Alprazolam with intent to sell and resisting arrest. Sparrow has been charged with possession of Tramadol and petit theft and Sargent has also been charged with one count of possession of narcotic equipment.

Sparrow and Sargent were released Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing according to police.

© 2017 WTSP-TV