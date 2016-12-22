Police search for driver in fatal hit and run

Provided by Google Maps

GULFPORT -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run accident that left a 41-year-old man dead.

According to investigators, Frankie McCray was walking eastbound crossing 49th St. S near the intersection of 11th Ave. S in a crosswalk, when an unidentified vehicle traveling southbound stuck him in the roadway.

The driver continued southbound and failed to stop to help the victim.

Soon after, a driver of a 2012 Dodge Avenger, identified as Martin Thomas, was traveling southbound near the same intersection. He was unable to stop before hitting McCray who was still lying in the roadway.

Thomas stopped at the scene and called 911. Investigators do not believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.

McCray was pronounced dead at the scene by medical examiners.

Investigators are looking for leads to the suspected driver who originally hit McCray. The vehicle is described as being black and could possibly be a truck.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Corporal West of the Major Accident Investigation Team at (727) 582-6200.

