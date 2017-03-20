Police searching for details in Riverview homicide

Riverview, Fla. -- Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies discovered the body of an adult homicide victim on Hawthorne Trace Lane in Riverview just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Preliminary evidence indicates it was not a random act.

Detectives are in the process of getting a search warrant and will be on scene for the next several hours. There are no additional details at this time.

