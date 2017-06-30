Police search for missing Florida boy as part of death investigation

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a missing endangered child as part of a suspicious death investigation.

The death was reported on the corner of 10th Street North and 1st Avenue North.

The juvenile, identified as 7-years-old Luke Gjelaj is believed to be with his mom, Marla E. D'Andrea.

D'Andrea, 39, is described as a white female, 5-foot-2, 135 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for questioning in the death investigation. The child was described as a white male, 4-foot-2, 55 lbs., blonde hair, brown eyes.

The two are believed to be traveling in a grey Hyundai four-door vehicle with the Florida tag GZAW55. Police believe they could be headed to Daytona or Orlando.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts, please call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

