Police searching for smash and grab suspect

Police lights.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a smash-and-grab suspect in the area of SR 580, McMullen Booth Road and Enterprise Road. He is one of three men who are suspects in several robberies in Pasco County.

The search began in Pasco County after the report of a stolen cell phone that pinged in Pinellas County. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office contacted the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to assist in the search for three suspects in a vehicle that may have been involved in multiple smash-and-grab robberies.

The vehicle was located in Pinellas County where two of the suspects were caught. A perimeter was set and several Pinellas deputies and a helicopter are still searching for the third suspect, who has been identified as a black male.

If anyone has any information, contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office or the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

