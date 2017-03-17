Police seek fugitive suspected of sexual contact with minor

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a fugitive with a warrant for lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Hillsborough County detectives say Eric Darnell McNeil, 32, is suspected of initiating a personal relationship that became sexual in nature on the minor. The sheriff’s office began an investigation of McNeil on Feb. 27 but have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of McNeil is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, pleased call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 WTSP-TV