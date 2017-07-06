Police seek man of interest in Publix bomb threat

Police say this man is a person of interest in a bomb threat made to Publix. (Photo: Nicholas Juliano)

New Port Richey police are seeking a man they say may be connected to a bomb threat made to a Publix store.

On June 29, a district manager at the Publix, 5127 U.S. 19. received a bomb threat about 9:05 p.m. The caller said there was a bomb in one of his stores. There are 10 stores in the district, but that store was the only one that received a call.

A search turned up nothing suspicious.

Meanwhile, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office learned a man entered a different Publix earlier in the day, and he provided a phone number that matched the one recorded during the bomb threat.

Police said the subject is only a person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Ioppolo of the Criminal Investigations Division at (727) 816-1130 Ext. 132.

