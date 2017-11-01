Police seek man who stole $100 worth of meat

Police say this man stole $100 worth of meat.

Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man who made off with $100 of meat from a grocery store.

On Oct. 24 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1803 N. Highland Ave., the suspect loaded about $100 worth of meat into his cart and left the store without paying. He was seen leaving the parking lot in a 1990s-style black Cadillac DeVille.

He is between 45 and 50 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt with "BKLYN" on the front.

Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242 or use the TIP411 system by texting their tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

