Police seek men who put skimmer on Lake Wales ATM

A surveillance image shows a suspect in an ATM skimming case.

Lake Wales police are asking for the public's help to find two suspects who attached a skimming device to an ATM.

Citizen's Bank, 23725 U.S. Highway 27, reported Wednesday that a skimmer had been installed on an ATM. During the bank's investigation, they found surveillance video that showed the device being installed about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25 and removed 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The device was a slim sleeve that was attached to the card slot and read users' personal data.

Detectives are working with bank staff to determine how many victims there were. If you believe you were a victim, call your bank or local law enforcement.

If you have information on the suspects, you are asked to call Detective Aubrey Davis at (863) 678-4223 extension 276 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

