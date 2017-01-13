Police: Suspect shot after tossing flaming liquid on cop, K9

THINKSTOCK

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Police in Tampa say a burglary suspect threw a flaming accelerant on an officer and a police dog before he was shot by that officer.



Police say Officer Tim Bergman feared for his life when he opened fire on 40-year-old Joey Antonio Kennedy at a home Thursday.



Police were there responding to a report of burglary in progress when they encountered the suspect.



Police say police dog Indo "engaged" Kennedy who tossed a flaming accelerant on the dog and Bergman before being shot.



Kennedy, who's known to police and wanted on outstanding warrants, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Bergman wasn't hurt, but K9 Indo was burned.



Bergman, a 12-year department veteran, was put on the standard paid leave while the shooting is investigated.



No word yet on charges.

