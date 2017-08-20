Police: Tampa man calls 911 on himself after leaving fatal crash with pedestrian

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

TAMPA -- A Tampa man has been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after crashing into a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the crash early Sunday morning.

22-year-old Ruell Calvin Thompson was driving north on Nebraska Ave. when he hit and killed a pedestrian. The crash happened at N. Nebraska Ave. and E. 23rd Ave. around 3:46 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Therese Nicole Ingram.

According to the Tampa Police Department, speed was the cause of the crash and the fatality. Thompson called 9-1-1 around 19 minutes after the crash and reported that he hit someone on Nebraska Ave.

Police arranged to meet with Thompson and did a follow-up investigation on the crash. Thompson was arrested following the investigation.

