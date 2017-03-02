WTSP
Police: Thief took purse from woman getting free sample at Publix

10News Staff , WTSP 3:14 PM. EST March 02, 2017

OCALA, Fla. -- A 49-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly took a woman's purse as the victim was getting a free sample at a Publix on Sunday.

Ocala police were called to the Publix, 3450 E. Silver Springs Blvd., after a woman reported that her purse was missing.

The victim said her back was to her shopping cart, which contained her purse, as she talked to someone near the produce area. She turned around and saw the purse was missing.

Officers watched surveillance video and then found the suspect, Michelle Johnson, at Bealls Department Store.

John's vehicle was then searched and officers found the victim’s purse and its contents, another purse reported stolen from a cart on Feb. 17 and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of grand theft and one count each of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

