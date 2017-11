A man throws a brick at a car.

St. Petersburg police are looking for a man who threw a brick at a car recently.

Surveillance video shows about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, a man was walking at 696 1st Ave. N. talking on a phone when he picked up a large brick and threw it on the hood of parked Audi.

If you know anything, police ask you to call (727) 893-7780 or text your anonymous tip to TIP-411.

