Police want help busting shoplifiting ring

09/27/2017 - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in finding four women who they say are part of a shoplifting ring.

In three separate trips to Wimauma and Brandon area Walmarts, women described as black females in their 20s to 30s walked into the stores, loaded up their shopping carts, and walked out of the stores without paying for the merchandise.

On Sept. 3, a group of four women stole $4,756 worth of items from The Walmart at 1208 E. Brandon Blvd., and on Sept 5th and Sept. 19th, two, and three black females, respectively, took a combined value of $5,712 worth of Walmart merchandise from their location at 4928 Hwy 674 in Wimauma, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV or minivan and a 2006 four-door Gold Hyundai.

If anyone has any information about the suspects they are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813 247-8200. There is also a possible cash reward for anyone with information who calls Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

