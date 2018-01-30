Police: Woman says couple kidnapped her, shackled her to bed

Jean-Calude and Charlotte Demars (Photo: Ovilla Police Department)

OVILLA, TEXAS - A woman was found shackled to a bed inside an Ovilla home after police received a tip that a person was being held against their will at the residence.

Ovilla police received the tip early in the morning on Jan. 26, which is when officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Red Oak Creek Road. Upon their arrival, police said 51-year-old Jean-Claud Demars and 48-year-old Charlotte Demars led them to a bedroom, where a 51-year-old woman was chained to a bed.

According to an affidavit, the woman told police she woke up chained to a bed after Mr. Demars gave her a drink.

The victim told authorities that for about eight years she was involved in an on-and-off-again affair with Mr. Demars, who paid for her to stay at a hotel. However, he eventually halted payments and she moved into a women's shelter, where Mr. Demars picked her up the day of the alleged kidnapping.

At the home, the victim was allegedly told she would be "Charlotte's slave" and forced to clean up dog feces inside the home. She told police she was only given a bucket to use the restroom.

While Mr. Demars confirmed he picked up the victim at an Irving women's shelter, he told police he only took her to his house because she became "loopy" and lost consciousness inside his vehicle after they got drinks at a gas station.

"Mr. and Mrs. Demars told officer that they did apply the chains and shackles to [the victim], but only because [she] requested it to avoid killing them in their sleep," read the affidavit.

Officers said they found hand and leg cuffs, chains and collars inside the residence.

The victim, who was transported to a hospital for evaluation, told police she was able to contact someone for help after she was given an electronic tablet.

The Demars were arrested at the home.

© 2018 WFAA-TV