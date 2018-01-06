Police: Woman who battered family member dies in crash

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A woman who was fleeing after battering and threatening to kill a family member died in a crash Saturday, Lake Wales police said,

According to a report, about 7:30 a.m., police were called to a home on C Street, where a family disturbance had been reported. As the investigation began, police said Jacoiya Jabera Jackson, 26, fled the scene in a 2012 Hyundai.

One of the officers followed her onto U.S. Highway 27 and tried to pull her over, but Jacoiya kept going until she crashed north of the intersection with Waverly Road as she tried to avoid colliding with another vehicle. She died at the scene.

Investigators learned Jacoiya had gone to the C Street address and battered the victim. She also threatened to kill the victim in front of their 4-year-old child with a knife, police said.

When the victim tried to call 911, Jacoiya grabbed the phone away from her and tried to take it with her, police said.

The victim received minor injuries. Their children are safe.

The investigation is continuing.

