Police work to rescue a teen girl from a crash on Tuesday. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

A 15-year-old girl who was injured Tuesday when a police chase ended in a crash has died, the Lakeland Police Department said.

Police said Milaya Cooper of Plant City was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after the crash, where she died.

According to a news release, the chase began in Plant City, when police there tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle eastbound on Interstate 4 toward Lakeland, ending their pursuit near the Memorial Boulevard.

During this pursuit, police said the driver tried to run over a Plant City officer.

Lakeland police saw the vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station and began a pursuit. At a roundabout in Polk City, the vehicle went off the road and slammed into a tree.

The officer forced open the driver's door and pulled out Bobby McNeal, 16, who began to struggle. The officer said McNeal never mentioned there was a passenger in the vehicle. The officer did not see Cooper because the crash threw her into the vehicle's back seat.

The car caught fire shortly after the crash. When backup officers arrived, they found Cooper. Using fire extinguishers, they were able to approach the car and force open the rear car door to extract her.

In Plant City, McNeal has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and three counts of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.

In Lakeland, McNeal was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude resulting in death, manslaughter and driving with no license resulting in a death.

After the crash, McNeal was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. When he is released, he will be taken to jail.

