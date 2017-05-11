Polk Co. Sheriff investigating homicide of Lakeland man

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LAKELAND - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night homicide of a Lakeland man found near the site of a former golf course.

Authorities found Preston Burnet in the woods of the since-closed Skyview Golf Course off Skyview Boulevard.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is set to perform an autopsy on Burnett’s body on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 1(800)226-TIPS or go to the Heartland Crime Stoppers’ website

