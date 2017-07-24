Sheriff on Polk Co. fatal hit-and-run suspect: 'We won't stop until we find him'

(Photo: Polk Co. Sheriff's Office)

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver involved in a fatal overnight hit-and-run with a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was riding along Kokomo Road in Haines City when he was struck and killed by a car that appeared to be weaving in and out of traffic.

The bicyclist has been identified as 66-year-old Charles Hudson, Jr. Hudson has been a volunteer PCSO Citizen's Assisted Patrol (CAP) member in the Solvita community since 2014. He has served 345 hours in the program.

Sheriff Grady Judd made the following statement on his death:

"Charles was a beloved member of the Solivita CAP group, and a devoted volunteer at our agency. He told us that one of his greatest strengths was 'being in great shape for someone my age.' Tragically, he was killed while out doing something he loved - bicycling. We hope to have the person responsible for his death in jail before the day's end. We won't stop until we find him."

The car involved in the crash immediately left the scene. The Polk County Sheriff's Office has since found the suspect vehicle involved in the crash, but continue to look for the driver involved.

The driver has since been positively identified as 26-year-old Darrell Lavel Coleman, Jr. His last recorded address was on N. Church St. in Lake Hamilton.

Coleman has been recently arrested for possession of narcotics and was bonded out of jail on July 1st.

He was last believed be wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information, contact the PCSO at 863-298-6200. To be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact the Heartland Crime Stopper at 1-800-226-TIPS or online.

