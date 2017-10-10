Polk County deputies look for fraud victims, suspect charged

Kevin Meadows, 48, faces 26 charges related to grand theft, fraud, using another person’s identification and scheming to defraud. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to come forward if you’ve done business with a Winter Haven man accused of fraud.

Kevin Meadows, 48, faces 26 charges related to grand theft, fraud, using another person’s identification and scheming to defraud.

The sheriff’s office said Meadows posts online advertisements for his business named Lucent Financial offering credit assistance or credit repair. People then fill out an application and give him a deposit between $300-$500. Meadows does not provide his customers any kind of service in return, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you’re a victim, you can contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863)298-6200 and ask to speak to a fraud detective.

Authorities are holding Meadows in the Polk County Jail on a $26,000 bond as of Tuesday morning. Meadows' bond is on a Nebbia hold, which requires the defendant and co-signers to disclose the source of the bail money.

Anyone with information on Meadows’ or his crime can call 1(800)226-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

