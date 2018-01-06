Polk County deputies search for suspect in Christmas Day gas station robbery

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the initials “Tc.” (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Christmas morning.

On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office released a surveillance video of the robbery. It happened around 3:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25, at the Sonoco at 1009 East Lime Street.

A man is shown with a 10-inch carving knife in the video. He has a clerk open the cash register before running with the stolen money.

The clerk was not injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the initials “Tc.” The suspect also has a haircut with slashes on the light side, earrings in each ear and slashes in the left brow with a piercing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (863)860-9446 or (863)298-6200. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward by calling (800)226-8477.

