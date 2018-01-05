Polk County man accused of running fake charity for veterans

Christopher Edwards ran the fraudulent organization known as “Power to our Vets,” which claimed to help veterans. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW, Fla. – A state attorney announced the arrest of a man accused of raising money for a fake charity advertised as a benefit for veterans.

Christopher Edwards ran the fraudulent organization known as “Power to our Vets,” which claimed to help veterans with their power bills by selling solar power to area power companies, according to State Attorney Brian Haas’ office.

Edwards, 49, of Winter Haven is charged with two counts of grand theft worth more than $20,000; two counts of grand theft over $300; three counts of soliciting funds without a license; two counts of soliciting funds for misleading amounts and one count of soliciting funds that fail to apply contributions.

According to the state attorney, Edwards falsely claimed to have business partnerships with several area corporations such as Duke Energy and Tampa Electric.

Edwards would solicit by creating fake social media posts, promoting posters and holding raffles. Financial statements reveal donations collected by Edwards were deposited into accounts owned and controlled by him.

Haas’ office alleges Edwards committed the crimes between March 2016 and November 2017. The state attorney’s office found Edwards gave a $46 actually given to a veteran.

Anyone who believes they might be a victim of Edwards should contact Haas’ office at (863)534-4920.

Edwards’ first appearance hearing is set for 1 p.m. Friday.

