Polk County man arrested for murder with pocket knife

(Photo: PCSO)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a stabbing Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. The stabbing occurred at 580 Finch Ct. in Kissimmee.

A Polk County man was discovered with noticeable stab wounds and sent to be treated at Poinciana Medical Center. The stabbing victim has been identified as 38-year-old Brandon Burchett. He was pronounced dead around 5:15 p.m following the stabbing.

Detectives discovered that the stabbing happened following a physical altercation between Burchett and 29-year-old Daniel Ponce. Ponce showed up to the residence on a bicycle and started swinging at Burchett who had walked out to the driveway.

Ponce grabbed a pocketknife from his pocket and stabbed Burchett in the stomach and on his arm.

When deputies questioned Ponce, he admitted to the stabbing and told deputies that the arguments started over text message several days before. He also told deputies he stabbed Burchett because he was 'in fear for his life.'

Ponce has a criminal history, including domestic battery, possession of drugs, and traffic offenses. He was sent to the Polk County Jail without bond.

(© 2017 WTSP)