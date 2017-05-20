Polk County Sheriff's Office warns of counterfeit bills

20 Dollar Bills (Photo: Adam Gault / ThinkStock)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen fake money used throughout the county.

One person has fallen victim to the counterfeit dollar bills, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office has seen “for motion picture use only” on the counterfeit money, but also said there are other fake bills.

Authorities recommend inspecting the money if making a cash transaction.

Call law enforcement if you are a victim of receiving counterfeit bills.

