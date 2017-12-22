Polk County teacher threw metal chair at boyfriend, sheriff's office says

Holly Seckinger (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Auburndale Central Elementary School teacher accused of domestic violence.

Holly Seckinger, 44, of Bartow is charged with one count of domestic violence.

The charge stems from an incident on Tuesday, Dec. 19, where Seckinger threw a metal chair at her live-in boyfriend. The two got into an argument the boyfriend’s mother’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the boyfriend had a small scratch on his hand.

