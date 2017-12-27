Polk County woman caught on video swiping wallet

The suspect stole a customer’s wallet after she put it in front of a register on Dec. 19 inside Dollar General Market at 7050 N. Church Ave. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

MULBERRY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance video stealing another customer’s wallet at a store before Christmas.

The suspect stole a customer’s wallet after she put it in front of a register on Dec. 19 inside Dollar General Market at 7050 N. Church Ave.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect took money from the victim’s wallet and used it to pay for her items. The victim returned to the store, and asked the cashier if she’d seen her wallet. The store manager and victim watched the surveillance footage before contacting law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the wallet had $250 cash, the victim’s driver’s license and credit cards. The suspect has not contacted the victim or anyone in the store, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (863)499-2400. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 1(800)226-8477 or go to the Heartland Crime Stoppers’ website.

