Polk deputies arrest 15 in meth bust

Photos courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Department

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives announced that they arrested 15 suspects during separate drug busts in Lakeland and Bartow Tuesday.

Nine people were arrested in Lakeland and six more in Bartow, according to the PCSO.

Police say it all started with a tip about a man selling methamphetamine from a hotel room in Bartow.

After detectives learned that Willie James Robinson Jr., was selling from the Stay Inn & Suites, they placed him under surveillance and eventually arrested him, the PCSO said.





They added that Robinson, who already had an extensive arrest record, had 8.75 grams of meth and two handguns in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with armed trafficking in methamphetamine over 28 grams, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and keeping a shop or vehicle for drugs.

While serving a warrant at Robinson's room, detectives say they found three people, 21 grams of meth and 51 grams of marijuana inside.

