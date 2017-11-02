Polk deputies arrest suspected Davenport 'porch pirate'

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK CO., FLA. - A modern-day pirate has been arrested by Polk County deputies.

Authorities say that on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 18-year-old Elise Rosa was recorded on multiple surveillance cameras stealing Amazon packages in the Davenport Estates and Legacy Park subdivisions in Davenport.

"Porch pirates follow delivery trucks around in residential neighborhoods looking to steal your packages. This crime can occur any time of the year, but it's more likely to occur now due to the holidays approaching," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

"Please be mindful when you order online - sign up to track your packages, have packages delivered to a locked mailbox or your work address, arrange to be home when the package is delivered, or ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your package. "

After an anonymous tip was reported to Crime Stoppers, deputies found Rosa at her home, where she admitted to the burglaries and thefts.

Rosa was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

