Polk deputies seeking suspect in 'pathetic' graffiti vandalism

A suspect tags a building in Lakeland.

Graffiti can be art, the Polk County Sheriff's Office admits, but what one tagger is doing is vandalism, pure and simple.

The sheriff's office has released surveillance video showing a suspect spray-painting a word on a building in Lakeland. He is also suspected in other acts of graffiti, including one at the Polk Theater.

The sheriff's office used the Facebook post to be snide toward the tagger:

Seriously...what does that even say? Kerm? We had to look that up on Urban Dictionary, and here's what it says: "Kerm: A derogatory term used to describe one who lacks full comprehension of a particular situation; one who cannot grasp the unspoken social edicts of contemporary society." Yup...that kid is pretty much describing himself in his pathetic attempts at art.

The post was included some insulting hashtags:

#MrSloppyTagger

#HugsAndPrayersNotThugsAndSprayers

#KidsInDaycareAreMoreArtisticThanThisPunk

#YoMommaMustBeSoProud

