Polk deputies: Teen kills man during sex act, set him on fire

(Photo: PCSO)

A man killed a Winter Haven man who was performing a sex act on a 16-year-old boy, then set the victim on fire, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Jerry Charles Johnsey, 18, and the 16-year-old were arrested Friday. We are withholding the juvenile's name because of his age.

According to an affidavit, the body of Donald Merkley, 67, was found Jan. 11 in his home at 3353 Timberline Road W., after crews responded to a fire at the residence. The body was found in the bedroom, badly burned. A baseball bat was lying in the debris near the body.

At the time, investigators found nothing suspicious and concluded the fire had been started by a space heater. The victim's clothing was taken by the State Fire Marshal's Office for processing.

On Feb. 8, detectives learned of a witness who said she knew of a 16-year-old boy who said he had seen Johnsey kill Merkley. Detectives arranged an interview.

During interviews with the teenager and with Johnsey, detectives said they learned Johnsey had met Merkley through a Craiglist ad concerning "Men Meeting Men." Johnsey had a sexual encounter with Merkley, according to the teen, and then spoke with the teen about a plan to rob Merkley.

The two went to Merkley's house, and Merkley began to perform a sex act on the teen. Johnsey got behind the man and put him in a choke hold.

Johnsey told the teen to get a bat, which was leaning against the wall. The teen said he hit the victim in the head once. Johnsey then rummaged through the man's home. The two then left.

The next day, the teen said, Johnsey told him he had set fire to the body and the home.

The teen told detectives that Johnsey told him to keep his mouth shut, and that if he told anyone he would kill the teen and his family.

The medical examiner examined Merkley's body and found evidence he had died prior to the fire and not from carbon monoxide. After the interviews, the Fire Marshal's Office reported they found accelerants on the victim's clothing.

Merkley is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a weapon, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit robbery and destroying/tampering with/or fabricating evidence. He is being held without bail.

(© 2017 WTSP)