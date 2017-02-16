Polk detention worker had sex, baby with inmate, deputies say

A Polk County detention worker has been arrested, accused of releasing an inmate from his cell so they could have sex, and the two had a child, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Tanquisia McGill, 21, of Lakeland, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates, interference with county prisoners and culpable negligence.

After her arrest, she resigned her job as a detention support specialist. She worked at the South County Jail in Frostproof. Had she not been fired, deputies said she would have been fired.





According to her arrest affidavit, McGill allowed Johnathan Lott, 20, out of his cell in December 2015, taking him to a secure control room where she was working, and the two had sex. They conceived a child, who was born in September 2016.

Lott was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted on several charges in a traffic fatality.

In the control room, Lott had access to the cell locking mechanisms, weapons and keys to the facility.

Lott was transferred to Santa Rosa State Prison this month. McGill maintained a relationship with him through phone calls, which were recently reported to the sheriff's office.

An investigation was begun, and while she was interviewed she admitted to having sex with Lott at the jail.

Lott is listed on the baby's birth certificate as the father.

