Polk woman accused of throwing, injuring infant

A Lake Wales woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a 7-month-old boy across a room, breaking his arm and leg, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 29, Jeri Sorenson, 20, of Winter Haven, was visiting friends in Lake Wales when she became upset with the two children who were with her, the infant and a 5-year-old boy, because of their behavior.

A witness said Sorenson picked up the infant by the arm and threw him across the living room. The baby struck a love seat with a wooden rail. One of the suspect's friends told Sorenson to take the baby to the hospital, but medical treatment was not sought.

The next day, Sorenson returned to visit and showed her friend the baby could not move his right arm, and the victim would scream when she moved his right leg. The friend again told Sorenson to take the baby to the hospital, but she refused, the affidavit said.

That night, the victim's father noticed the baby was fussy, and in the morning he noticed the baby's arm was limp. He told Sorenson to take the baby to Lakeland Regional Health, and he arrived later.

At the hospital, the baby was diagnosed with a broken right arm, and the right leg was fractured above and below the knee. The baby was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital for further treatment.

She was charged with aggravated child abuse.

